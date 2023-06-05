Russia absent at POW handover, Russian saboteurs will hand them over to Kyiv

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a pro-Ukraine group of Russian fighters, will hand over two Russian soldiers to Kyiv since the proposed meeting did not take place,” stated the RVC.

They had offered to exchange the soldiers for a meeting with the governor of the Belgorod region.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov responded, “Most likely they killed them, as hard as it is for me to say. But if they are alive, from 5pm to 6pm – Shebekino checkpoint. I guarantee safety.” He seemed to agree to the meeting.

However, Gladkov did not show up for the meeting, leading the RVC to declare that they would transfer the soldiers to Ukraine instead.

Later, the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL), another pro-Ukrainian Russian group, released a new video on Telegram stating that Mr. Gladkov had not met them.

In an earlier Telegram video, the self-identified commander of the RVC appeared with the two captives, one of whom seemed to be injured and lying on an operating table.

The RVC had set a deadline of 2pm for Gladkov to meet with them.

The RVC and FJL issued a joint statement, stating, “Today until 5pm [local time], you have the opportunity to communicate without weapons and take home two Russian citizens, ordinary soldiers whom you and your political leadership sent to the slaughter.”

Governor Gladkov shared on Telegram that he had an ‘operational’ meeting with local officials.

Earlier, the governor mentioned ongoing fighting with a “Ukrainian saboteur group” in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka, near the Ukrainian border. Both partisan groups, supposedly consisting of Russian nationals, have been involved in clashes in the area.

The FRL launched two attacks on Belgorod recently. It was established in spring 2022 to fight in the Ukrainian army against “Putin’s armed gang.”

While Ukraine denies involvement with the group, the militia claims to cooperate with the Ukrainian armed forces.

