Rural China takes a stand against Covid… says won’t get tested at all
Many doctors from the countryside have testified that they have never seen such chaos in their career. With reports suggesting that the recent wave of Covid has been affecting the elderly more, villages have been particularly hit with shortages of medical supplies
Dingyuan, China: Villagers in rural China refuse to get tested for Covid despite having symptoms, reveals a new report.
China continues to witness a surge of Covid cases while countries all around the world remain wary of the official number of infections in the country.
Many doctors from the countryside have testified that they have never seen such chaos in their careers. With reports suggesting that the recent wave of Covid has been affecting the elderly more, villages have been particularly hit with shortages of medical supplies.
A 77-year-old woman named Weng Shuiye from a village in Tonglu county in Eastern China has been hooked to an oxygen cylinder and has admitted to experiencing Covid symptoms for days now, according to a report by Reuters.
“I’m not going to test, it’s just that my waist is aching,” she said. However, Weng is not alone. A number of villagers in Tonglu county have said that not getting tested is a common practice among people.
“Everyone talks about having the virus so you just assume you have it. But a lot of those in the village won’t test either, especially if they have to go to a specialised place to get a test. The conditions are not as good as that in a city where you can get an antigen test,” said another resident.
“Quite a number of my relatives and neighbours say that they have caught a cold, or they feel terrible, or they don’t have any energy. So, they just stay at home.”
Elderly patients in China commit suicide
Owing to the grim situation in rural China, many elderly patients have been reportedly committing suicide due to infection-induced anxiety, according to a report on India Today.
Data released by a UK-based firm called Airfinity suggests that cumulative deaths in China since 1 December have most likely reached 100,000 with infections totalling 18.6 million. By 13 January, China will reach its peak reporting 3.7 million cases a day.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: Why China's COVID-19 surge is causing panic across the globe
China's National Health Commission has ceased publishing daily nationwide infection and death statistics. This has raised concerns because the scale of the outbreak has become ‘impossible’ to track
Chinese doctors asked to avoid listing COVID-19 as cause of death, says report
In China, only those who die after respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 count as COVID-19 death. COVID-19 patients who die with pre-medical conditions do not count as COVID-19 death even if the virus worsened their health condition, as per the news report
China says Covid rules on national travellers abroad 'unacceptable', warns countries of 'countermeasures'
The United States, India, Canada, France and Japan are among a number of countries that now require travellers from China to show a negative Covid test before arrival, as the Asian nation battles massive surge in coronavirus cases