Samosa, a deep-fried conical-shaped dish of spicy mashed potatoes wrapped in white flour dough is a favourite snack among Indians. Be it a birthday celebration or the onset of the monsoon or just a mundane evening, the pocket-friendly samosa fits every occasion. In India, its taste is cherished as an experience rather than an ordinary street snack. Indians find it hard to resist these lip-smacking snacks, which are sold almost everywhere in the country. Now, foreigners are in awe of their popularity too. Drew Hick, an American YouTuber fluent in Hindi, loved samosas during his stay in India and is stunned by their price in a US restaurant.

Foreigner’s Hindi rant

Hick’s recent rant on Instagram about the price in restaurant is amusing. In the clip, he says, “Two samosas cost Rs 20 in India. But here, for two samosas it is Rs 500.” He switches his camera to show the menu with prices and dejectedly says, “Chalo Bihar vapas chalte hai bai (Come let’s go back to Bihar brother).”

Netizens were left shocked by Hick’s way of speaking and many did ask him to return to India.

A user said, “Come back bihar brother.” To which Drew replied a cute “soon.” Another user commented, “Samosa k liye bus Bihar aa jao bhai.” A user wrote, “Mai jab pahli baar dusre countries me samosa ka price dekha tha, mera bhi dimag ghum gaya tha dekh ke, sab jagah yahi haal hai, Japan Korea ho ya London America (When I saw the price of samosa in other countries for the first time, I lost my mind. This is the same everywhere – Japan, Korea, London or America).”

The video garnered more than 65,000 likes and 900 comments.

However, it’s not Hick’s first time. He keeps updating about his life on Instagram through the reels in Hindi. In a recent video, he is seen in a conversation with his wife discussing “kya yeh bhaiya famous ho gaya? Bollywood mei jaane waala hai?” about his popularity.

Seeing his wife speak fluent hindi, a user commented, “Poori family ko hindi aati hai kya?”



