When we think of the British Royal Family, images of grand castles, luxurious vacations, and shiny tiaras often come to mind. However, not every member of the royal clan lives a life of opulence.

In this article, we’ll shed some light on the least fortunate among them, the “Broke Royals.”

From their extravagant expenses to unexpected financial burdens, these 10 individuals prove that even being born with a silver spoon doesn’t guarantee endless wealth.

Prince Harry

We all know him as the rebel prince, but did you know that Harry’s bank account isn’t exactly bursting at the seams? Since stepping back from his royal duties, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had to rely on their own income. Royal life isn’t cheap, and neither is maintaining a Santa Barbara mansion and funding their various ventures.

Princess Beatrice

As the daughter of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice might have expected a comfortable financial cushion. However, her family’s association with controversy has taken its toll. Prince Andrew’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein led to reduced funding and a subsequent impact on Beatrice’s finances.

Princess Eugenie

Just like her sister, Princess Eugenie has faced financial challenges. Despite her royal connections, she has had to work and find her own sources of income. Eugenie is a director at an art gallery and leads an independent life, much like any other commoner.

Lady Amelia Windsor

Known as the “most beautiful member of the royal family,” Lady Amelia Windsor might not possess the vast wealth of her more prominent relatives. As a fashion model and social media influencer, she has chosen to carve her own path rather than relying on the royal purse.

Zara Tindall

Being the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, one might assume Zara Tindall is rolling in riches. However, her love for equestrian sports has led to significant expenses. Zara is an accomplished equestrian and has had to invest heavily in training, maintaining her horses, and participating in competitions.

Peter Phillips

As the son of Princess Anne, Peter Phillips isn’t exactly destitute, but he’s far from being the wealthiest royal. With no title or royal duties, he’s had to make his own way. Peter has been involved in various business ventures, including event management, to support himself and his family.

Viscount Severn

Being a minor royal comes with its own set of financial challenges. The son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Viscount Severn leads a relatively modest life. While he enjoys some royal perks, he isn’t swimming in money like his more prominent relatives.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, has chosen to focus on her education rather than dwelling on royal wealth. Despite being born into the British Royal Family, she’s kept her feet firmly on the ground and is working toward building her own future.

The Duke of Gloucester

Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, may have a grand title, but his finances don’t necessarily match. He has been living on a smaller allowance from the Queen, and his family’s budget is considerably more constrained than that of his closer relatives.

The Duchess of Gloucester

Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, also shares the financial burden of her husband, the Duke. With fewer royal responsibilities and a reduced budget, the couple has had to make some adjustments to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

Although we often associate the British Royal Family with lavishness and fortune, these 10 individuals demonstrate that even blue-blooded individuals can face financial hardships. From pursuing independent careers to navigating budget constraints, these “Broke Royals” are a reminder that money doesn’t define happiness or success. After all, as the saying goes, it’s not the size of your castle that matters but the size of your smile.

