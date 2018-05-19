You are here:
Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony

World FP Staff May 19, 2018 20:05:31 IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor. Reuters

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows at the altar in St. George's Chapel in an emotional event. Reuters

With her father recovering from a heart operation in Mexico, Markle walked down the aisle on her own. Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Reuters

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank take their seats in St George's Chapel. Reuters

Priyanka Chopra arrives with other guests to the wedding. Reuters

Actor George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony. Reuters

David and Victoria Beckham arrive to the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Reuters

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey arrive at St George's Chapel. Reuters

Meghan Markle's friend, US tennis player Serena Williams and her husband US entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian arrive for the wedding ceremony. Reuters

