Royal Canadian Navy clicks unique graduation photo, all go underwater

After years of pursuing studies, the day of graduation holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. As the momentous occasion deserves to be documented, the graduation pictures help to keep the memory fresh. With that said, while students adopt different ideas to capture the perfect moment in time, they also invest in different props, backgrounds, and angles to give their best. However, now we have come across yet another graduation picture that is not only unique but also an ode to the course.

It was at the graduation ceremony of the Royal Canadian Navy where a recent class of clearance divers graduated after completing their year-long training. As they searched for a special method to capture their moment, they came upon an idea that well suited the occasion. What can be better for graduating divers than a picture taken underwater?

Yes, you’ve heard it right. The group of students along with their teachers planned accordingly and dived into a pool to get clicked. While they stood in two rows, there was also a vintage diving bell at the front along with a flag of the Royal Canadian in the background.

The picture was also shared by a Facebook page named Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic.

Check:

Furthermore, in the caption, while providing details of the students, it wrote, “Bravo Zulu to the 9x Clearance Divers and 1x Clearance Diving Officer of serial 0017, who have successfully completed their training and have been posted to their respective units. The year-long Clearance Diver course is one of the most physically and mentally challenging programs in the CAF.”

Meanwhile, the picture also grabbed the attention of many social media users. Besides congratulatory messages pouring in, many also appreciated the photo idea. One commented, “Easily the coolest course photo we’ve ever seen!” while another user wrote, “Great photo!! And congrats!”

A third user also wrote, “That is so cool. Great job!”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.