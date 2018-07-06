Rouhani tells Macron Europe’s package does not meet Iranian demands - IRNA

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe's package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal does not go far enough, President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone on Thursday, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

"The package proposed by Europe ... does not meet all our demands," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Rouhani said Tehran was hopeful that the issue could be addressed when foreign ministers from the five remaining signatories of the nuclear deal meet Iranian officials in Vienna on Friday.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

