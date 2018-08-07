Rouhani says U.S. will regret imposing sanctions on Iran

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States is isolated in the world and will regret imposing sanctions on Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, hours before new sanctions were due to take effect.

"America will regret imposing sanctions on Iran ... They are already isolated in the world. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

(Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi and Peter Graff)

