Rouhani says U.S. will regret imposing sanctions on Iran

World Reuters Aug 07, 2018 01:06:01 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States is isolated in the world and will regret imposing sanctions on Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, hours before new sanctions were due to take effect.

"America will regret imposing sanctions on Iran ... They are already isolated in the world. They are imposing sanctions on Iranian children, patients and the nation," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

(Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi and Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 01:06 AM

