Rouhani says Iran will remain in nuclear deal

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran will remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 agreement designed to deny Tehran the ability to build nuclear weapons.

"If we achieve the deal's goals in cooperation with other members of the deal, it will remain in place... By exiting the deal, America has officially undermined its commitment to an international treaty," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Rouhani added that Iran was ready to resume its nuclear activities after consultations with other world powers which are part of the agreement.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy)

