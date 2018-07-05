Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Rouhani calls Trump's sanctions a 'crime and aggression'

World Reuters Jul 05, 2018 00:07:28 IST

Rouhani calls Trump's sanctions a 'crime and aggression'

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions against Iran are a "crime and aggression", Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday as he called on European governments and others to stand up to President Donald Trump's policies against Tehran.

"Iran will survive this round of U.S. sanctions as it has survived before. This U.S. government will not stay in office forever ... But the history will judge other nations based on what they do today," Rouhani said during a visit to Vienna.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores