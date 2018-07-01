Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ronald Vitiello appointed deputy director of US immigration agency amid scrutiny over family separation policy

World The Associated Press Jul 01, 2018 08:11:20 IST

Washington: The Department of Homeland Security said Ronald D Vitiello will serve as deputy director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and also take on the role of ICE's acting director.

Vitiello currently serves as acting deputy commissioner of the US Customs and Border Protection.

File image of Donald Trump. AP

File image of Donald Trump. AP

He will lead ICE as the Trump administration deals with scrutiny over the separation of immigrant children from their relatives at the US southern border.

Vitiello is a 30-year-old veteran of law enforcement and was tapped to lead ICE after President Donald Trump's pick, Thomas Homan, took himself out of the running and said he'd retire this summer.

Homan has been acting director since Trump took office and has overseen a surge in deportation arrests while advocating for Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 08:11 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores