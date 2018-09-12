Rockets fired towards airport in Libya's capital

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Rockets were fired late on Tuesday in the direction of the only functioning airport in Libya's capital, residents said.

Explosions could be heard near Matiga airport but it was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets, one of which could be seen hitting the nearby Mediterranean Sea without causing casualties.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Hani Amara; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.