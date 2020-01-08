You are here:
World Reuters Jan 08, 2020 06:10:33 IST

Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase hosting American forces - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rockets have been fired at Iraq's al Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official said there was no immediate information on any damage or casualties from the attack as tensions mount with Iran following a U.S. drone strike on Friday that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jan 08, 2020 06:10:33 IST

