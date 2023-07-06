Rocket launch at Israel from Lebanon provokes Israeli military attacks

Two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into Israel on Thursday, provoking Israeli military attacks, according to sources on both sides.

The event occurred amid heightened Israeli-Arab tensions following Israel’s heaviest military operation in decades in the occupied West Bank last week, targeting the Jenin camp, a Palestinian terrorist stronghold.

According to three security sources in Lebanon, two rockets were fired at Israel, one of which landed in Lebanese territory and the other in a disputed border area.

After originally claiming that there was no evidence of any anomalous happenings on their side of the border, the Israeli military announced that a missile had burst there. There was no mention of any harm.

“In response, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking the area from which the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” a military statement said.

It added that Israeli communities near the border had not been issued with any special instructions. During major flare-ups, Israel usually orders civilians within range to take cover.

Plumes of smoke

Reuters witnesses saw plumes of white smoke emanating from the hilly south. One resident of Wazzani, the village in southern Lebanon where one of the rockets fell, said artillery fire had hit there from the direction of Israel.

The sources in Lebanon said the second rocket had landed near the disputed village of Ghajar, which straddles the Israel-Lebanon border but whose residents profess allegiance to Syria.

There was no claim of responsibility for the reported rocket fire and no immediate comment from the Lebanese army or the United Nations’ peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese group that controls southern Lebanon and has fought several wars with Israel, expressed support for the Palestinian cause during this week’s Israeli operation in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Hezbollah did not comment on the reports of rocket fire.

In a separate statement, the armed group condemned what it called “dangerous measures” taken by Israeli forces in the northern part of Ghajar, which Lebanon considers to belong to it.

Hezbollah accused Israel of erecting a wire fence and building a cement wall. Lebanon’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was concerned by the moves, saying they were creating a “new reality on the ground”. There was no immediate response from Israel’s military to the Hezbollah accusation.

Israel blamed the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas for firing rockets into Israel from Lebanon in April during another flare-up in Israeli-Palestinian violence. That prompted Israel to hit sites in Lebanon.