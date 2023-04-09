Rocket debris falls in Jordanian territory after blast near Syria border; no casualties reported

Amman: Jordan’s army said that a missile exploded on Saturday and its debris fell in Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, causing no injuries or damage.

The announcement came as the Israeli army declared the start of artillery strikes in Syria in response to missile fire from that country that landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to AFP.

“A rocket exploded in the air in the Wadi Aqraba area adjacent to the Syrian border at 10:25 pm (1925 GMT) on Saturday evening, resulting in its debris falling in the same area,” a Jordanian army statement stated.

It added that the debris “did not cause any casualties or damage”, noting that a team from the royal engineering corps was inspecting the site of the incident.

The Israeli army had announced the Saturday-Sunday overnight strikes in response to Syrian rocket fire in the latest escalation of clashes in the region, reported AFP.

The surge in violence and unrest comes as the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover and Christian Easter coincide.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam’s third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid, drawing widespread condemnation from countries in the region including Jordan.

The following day, more than 30 rockets were shot into Israel from Lebanese territory, which the Israeli army blamed on Palestinian organizations, most likely Hamas, who administers the Gaza Strip.

Israel then bombed Gaza and southern Lebanon, claiming to be targeting “terror infrastructure” belonging to Hamas.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.