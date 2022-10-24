New Delhi: Rishi Sunak on Monday scripted history after it was confirmed that he will become the UK’s first British Indian prime minister as well the first Hindu premier.

He will also be the country’s youngest prime minister in nearly 200 years.

Sunak had a clear path to victory after his competitors Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson withdrew from the Conservative Party leadership race.

42-year-old Sunak who won the leadership contest on the day of Diwali will succeed Liz Truss who has become the country’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Sunak who had lost the Conservative Party leadership race to Truss last month got another shot at scripting history as Truss battled criticism over her economic policies.

A practicing Hindu, Sunak took his oath as an MP at the House of Commons on the Bhagavad Gita. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.