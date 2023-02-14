Westminster: As part of the government’s integrated evaluation of global security, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently under pressure to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor and categorise China as a danger, reports claim.

According to reports, MPs from the Rishi Sunak’s Labour party urged him to make the declaration in the ongoing session of Commons on Tuesday.

China was formally identified by Liz Truss in October as the “most significant long-term danger to our values and way of life.”

Backbench MPs are urging for Sunak to be equally hawkish in his own review, which is scheduled to take place on March 7, as worries over the UK’s capacity to cope with alleged Chinese spy balloons grow.

By using his first significant speech on foreign affairs to warn of the escalating authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime, Sunak signalled the end of the “golden age” of relations between Britain and China in November. He must, however, make a bigger effort this time.

As he joined Uyghur protestors in a demonstration against the Chinese governor of Xinjiang’s rumoured visit to \

Britain, Tory grandee Iain Duncan Smith accused him of murder.

After news broke that Erkin Tuniyaz, the head of the Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region, might meet with UK officials, protesters gathered in front of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Monday.

Duncan Smith called the possibility of such a meeting “unacceptable.”

According to the sources, Tuniyaz was supposed to travel to the UK this week, while others have speculated he has already arrived.

