You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Rioters ransack Malian govt buildings after dispute with Randgold mines

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 04:05:26 IST

Rioters ransack Malian govt buildings after dispute with Randgold mines

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Rioters in southern Mali ransacked local government buildings on Monday following a dispute between workers and management at Randgold's Loulo and Gounkoto gold mines, the government said.

The rioters attacked the local prefect's office and house and also burned biometric voter identification cards that were to be used in next month's presidential election, according to a statement by the ministry of territorial administration.

A spokeswoman for Randgold, which owns three gold mines in Mali, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear what the dispute was about. Workers went on strike at Loulo and Gounkoto in April over bonus payments but the standoff was resolved within a day.

The Loulo and Gounkoto mines are located in Mali's gold-rich south, far from the unrest caused by Islamist insurgents in the north. They produced more than 20 tonnes of gold last year.

Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer, behind South Africa and Ghana.

(Reporting By Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores