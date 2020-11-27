Ridhima Pandey among four Indians in BBC's 100 inspiring, influential women list for 2020

Pandey said she didn’t expect to be featured in the prestigious list, and feels motivated to continue her fight for the causes of environment and climate change.

Uttarakhand-based youth climate activist Ridhima Pandey is among four Indians featured in the BBC’s 2020 list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world. The list highlights people "leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times," according to the BBC's website. It went on to acknowledge Pandey's participation in the local and global climate action movement.

"Ridhima Pandey is a climate activist who, at the age of nine, filed a petition against the Government of India in response to its inaction to mitigate climate change. In 2019, along with 15 other child petitioners, Ridhima filed a lawsuit against five countries at the UN.

Ridhima (now 12 years old) and Greta Thunberg were part of a group of 16 children at the United Nations Climate Action Summit last year, that filed a complaint against some nations at the Summit for inaction in the ongoing climate change crisis.

In December 2019, Pandey began an online campaign urging the PM to talk about the alarming air pollution situation in India in his Mann Ki Baat podcast and declare it a public health emergency. Pandey sent a hand-written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that her worst nightmare was going to school with an oxygen cylinder. She requested that PM Modi make sure "an oxygen cylinder doesn’t become an essential part of the life of children, which we may have to carry on our shoulders everywhere in future."

"Ridhima is currently participating in international conferences and helping to empower other students, at all levels, to fight for their future and for the biodiversity of the world. Ridhima is working to save her future and that of coming generations," the website continued.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Pandey said she didn’t expect to be featured in such a prestigious list, and feels motivated to continue her fight for the cause of environment and climate change.

"It is a pleasant surprise and international recognition of the work I have been carrying out for the cause of the environment and climate change. This recognition will encourage me further to keep working and fighting for the cause of the environment and climate change, which are the most important issues the world is facing today and will face in the coming days," she said.