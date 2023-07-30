Revealed: UK's secret plans of using facial recognition to curb shoplifting

UK’s potential use of facial recognition technology in high end fashion shops has sparked a backlash due to concerns over privacy and bias. While proponents argue that it could curb retail crime, critics remain skeptical about its impact on civil liberties and human rights.

Secret plans have come to light, revealing that officials from the UK Home Office are seeking to persuade the independent privacy regulator to implement facial recognition technology in high street shops and supermarkets.

These covert discussions, dated back to a closed-door meeting on March 8th, involved the policing minister Chris Philp, senior Home Office officials, and the private company Facewatch, which has caused controversy due to the installation of its facial recognition cameras in stores.

Despite criticism from those who argue that this technology violates human rights and perpetuates bias, especially against individuals with darker skin tones, the minutes from the meeting indicate that the Home Office officials are keen on advocating for the use of facial recognition technology to combat “retail crime.”

Campaign groups, such as Big Brother Watch, are raising concerns about the potential implications of this meeting, questioning the government’s intentions in supporting a company selling invasive facial recognition technology.

They urge government ministers to prioritize safeguarding civil liberties rather than cozying up to private entities with controversial products.

During the meeting, Philp and Simon Gordon, the founder of Facewatch, discussed the benefits of privately owned facial recognition technology in addressing retail crime.

The action plan agreed upon involves drafting a letter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to outline the impact of retail crime.

Additionally, Philp contemplates delivering a speech to highlight the advantages of facial recognition.

Although the precise communication between the Home Office and the privacy regulator regarding Facewatch remains unclear, the minutes indicate that Philp is aware of the ICO’s independence and acknowledges that any attempt to influence their rulings or opinions might be futile.

Facial recognition technology has faced widespread criticism and scrutiny, with the European Union taking steps to ban its use in public spaces through the forthcoming artificial intelligence act.

However, in the UK, the data protection and information bill proposes to eliminate the role of the government-appointed surveillance camera commissioner and the requirement for a surveillance camera code of practice.

Advocates of biometric surveillance technology argue that it is necessary to tackle the growing problem of retail crime, as shop thefts in the UK have more than doubled in the past six years, reaching 8 million incidents in 2022.

Recently, the Co-op warned that certain communities could become “no-go” areas for shops due to the surge in retail crime.

Nevertheless, the use of Facewatch to address this issue remains highly controversial. While Sports Direct’s parent company defended its decision to deploy Facewatch cameras, which cross-check faces against a watch list, in its stores, 50 MPs and peers opposed the use of live facial recognition technology.

Simon Gordon, the founder of Facewatch, defends the technology, asserting that it helps reduce crime and enhance the safety of store staff. He claims that many stores are already adept at preventing theft and that the technology merely leverages new tools to address the issue more effectively.

Facial recognition software has been utilized by South Wales Police and London’s Metropolitan Police during events like the Notting Hill Carnival and recent gatherings like the coronation. However, past trials by South Wales Police using the technology were deemed unlawful and unethical by appeal court judges in 2020. Nonetheless, the force continues to use the technology despite these concerns.