Revealed: Over 66% of UK cosmetic surgeries are done by non-doctors

Over 66% of individuals performing cosmetic surgery injections in the UK lack the qualifications of medical doctors, according to a recent study.

This study, the first of its kind to explore the providers of injectable cosmetic services, such as Botox and dermal fillers in the country, revealed that dentists and nurses are among those administering these injections.

The researchers scrutinized 3,000 websites related to cosmetic surgery and identified 1,163 doctors, comprising 32% of the total. Among the doctors, 41% were specialists, and 19% were registered general practitioners (GPs).

The remaining practitioners consisted of various healthcare professionals, with nurses constituting 13%, dentists 24%, and dental nurses 8%.

It’s worth noting that the injectable cosmetic market is projected to reach a value of £11.7 billion by 2026, but currently operates with limited regulation due to the lack of transparency in the practitioners’ backgrounds.

Dr. David Zargaran, the study’s author, expressed concerns about the diverse backgrounds of the practitioners and the implications for “competence and consent.” He emphasized the need for the government’s licensing scheme to ensure that licensed practitioners possess the necessary skills and experience to administer treatments safely and minimize risks to patients.

The findings have prompted the government to consider updating its policy on injectables, with a public consultation scheduled for next month.

The recommendations from the study are expected to influence amendments to the Medical Act in 2024.

Professor Julie Davies, co-author of the study, called attention to the urgent need for effective regulation and professional standards to protect patients from complications.

While the risks associated with injections are often mild and temporary, the study also highlighted the possibility of permanent and debilitating physical complications.

Additionally, patients may face severe psychological, emotional, and financial consequences if procedures go awry.

Another study by the same authors, published earlier this month, revealed that 69% of respondents experienced long-lasting adverse effects such as pain, anxiety, and headaches.