'Rest In Peace': US government opposes planned mission to retrieve Titanic artefacts

A dispute has arisen as the US government contests an upcoming mission aimed at recovering historical items from the ill-fated Titanic.

RMS Titanic Inc (RMST), a company based in Georgia, is orchestrating the expedition and holds the legal rights for salvaging artifacts from the world’s most renowned shipwreck.

The firm showcases various objects recovered from the ocean floor of the North Atlantic, ranging from tableware to a segment of the Titanic’s hull.

The legal battle between the US government and RMST is unfolding in the US District Court in Norfolk, Virginia, which has jurisdiction over Titanic salvage affairs.

The central issues revolve around federal law and an agreement with the UK to treat the shipwreck site as a sacred resting place.

This disagreement emerges a couple of months after the Titan submersible tragically collapsed near the sunken liner, resulting in the loss of five lives.

The Titanic famously struck an iceberg and sank during its inaugural voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, leading to the deaths of over 1,500 out of the 2,208 individuals on board.

One of the primary concerns of the US government pertains to the potential disturbance of any remaining human remains within the wreckage.

Legal documents submitted by US attorneys on Friday assert, “RMST is obliged to adhere to this legally enacted federal statute, despite their stated intention to the contrary.”

The lawyers argue that the shipwreck’s safeguarding will be compromised, as Congress bestowed specific protections upon it.

RMST tentatively plans to launch its expedition in May of the following year, as indicated in a report submitted to the court in June.

The company aims to capture images of the entire wreck, encompassing the deteriorated sections where gaps have formed, allowing a remotely operated vehicle to enter the hull without affecting its current structure.

The expedition aims to retrieve artifacts from the debris field, with the possibility of recovering standalone objects within the wreck. RMST suggests that items from the Marconi room might be retrieved, as long as they are not affixed to the wreck itself.

The Marconi room housed the ship’s radio equipment, which transmitted distress signals as the vessel encountered the iceberg. These Morse code messages were received by other ships and onshore stations, contributing to the rescue of around 700 individuals who escaped on lifeboats.

RMST emphasizes that it does not intend to cut into the wreck or detach any part of it. The company affirms its commitment to collaborative efforts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the US agency representing the public’s stake in the shipwreck.

While RMST intends to proceed without seeking a permit, US government lawyers contend that the company cannot do so without obtaining one. They argue that RMST requires approval from the US Secretary of Commerce, who oversees NOAA.

Although RMST has not yet presented a response in court, it has previously contested the constitutionality of US attempts to infringe upon its salvage rights in international waters. The company argues that only the Norfolk court holds jurisdiction, citing centuries of maritime law precedent.

A parallel legal conflict between the US government and RMST occurred in 2020 regarding a proposed expedition that could have involved cutting into the wreck to recover the radio. However, the proceedings were curtailed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and never came to fruition.