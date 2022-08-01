Respect for Parents Day 2022: From history to significance, here's all you need to know

Respect for Parents Day is celebrated every year on 1 August to highlight the significant roles played by parents in a child’s life along with their contribution in building a healthy society

Respect for Parents Day is celebrated every year on 1 August to highlight the significant roles played by parents in a child’s life along with their contribution in building a healthy society. Parents are integral to setting up a foundation for teaching children to be responsible.

The day focuses on appreciating parents all over the world for their selfless commitment to their children and their lifelong effort towards nurturing this relationship.

History

Marilyn Dalrymple from Lancaster, CA recognised this day on 1 August in 1994 to appreciate the efforts of parents across the world. The day aims to unite your families and strengthen family as a unit by recognising the management roles played by the parents and to rebuild the respect given to parents in the past.

Significance

This day is marked as a reminder that parents deserve respect and one should recognise the value that they have in the society. This is not only limited to children but also others who are part of the household.

Respect for Parents Day highlights the importance of sacrifices made by parents and also cherishes and appreciates them for the role they have been playing in making us a better person. On this day, one must ensure that parents get the love and appreciation they deserve.

This day also pays tribute to those parents who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. On this day, one should thank our parents for their nurturing care, sacrifices and emotional strength.

Spend some time out of your busy schedule with your parents. You may watch a film together, or go out for dinner or just enjoy the evening by spending time together.

