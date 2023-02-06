'Resources being looted, children dying of hunger': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa locals protest against revival of militancy

Islamabad: Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest against the revival of militancy in the province and the horrific assault on the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar.

The protests took place at various towns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mohmand, Malakand, Lakki Marwat and other areas under the slogan of ‘Ulasi Pasoon’ (public uprising) on Sunday, Dawn reported.

The majority of protesters were young people who carried white flags, banners, and placards as they urged the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to put an end to militancy and secure lasting peace. Also present at the protest in Mohmand were Awami National Party province general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen.

In order to prevent any adverse incidents, security was beefed up in the province.

Pashteen claimed that every aspect of society, including children, women, older citizens, and tribal elders, had been impacted by militancy and the deteriorating law and order situation. “Workers of every political party have sacrificed their lives during the war imposed on the Pakhtun region,” he said.

“Only in Momand Gat area of the Mohmand tribal district at least three dozen people have been killed,” he added.

Sardar Hussain Babak said children of tribesmen needed peace in their region and authority over their resources. “We consider this region as our own and value it like a mother,” said Babak, as he asked religious scholars to issue verdict against the ongoing terrorism and killing of innocent people. “Our resources are being looted and our children are dying of hunger,” he said.

Babak further asked how militants crossed over into Pakistan and reached Peshawar after the border with Afghanistan had been fenced and military posts set up along it.

