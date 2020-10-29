Researchers use robot dog ‘Spot’ to remotely map radiation levels in Russia's Chernobyl

The robot dog was tasked with surveying levels of radiation in the zone of nuclear reactor number four, and then creating a 3D map of its distribution

Researchers from the Central Enterprise for Radioactive Waste Management and University of Bristol brought in a robot dog to map radiation levels in Russia's Chernobyl.

According to a report in New York Post, the robotic dog, named 'Spot', explored the area around Chernobyl's nuclear reactor number four, which is the site of the world's worst nuclear accident.

The report added that the scientists have revealed that equipment that are used to measure radiation can be attached to Spot's back allowing researchers to conduct radiation surveys remotely.

According to David Megson-Smith, who is the university’s senior post-doctoral researcher, the experience at Chernobyl will allow his team to go on to develop ingenuous robotic platforms for nuclear industry purposes.

Ukranian news site Ukrinform was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the robot dog was tasked with surveying levels of radiation in the zone and then creating a 3D map of its distribution. The experiment took place in the two sectors where radioactive waste is temporarily stored.

Reports also said that during the exercise, the team from Bristol University also tested out drones and remotely operated sensors and scanners.

Last year, researchers from the University of Bristol had visited the site to carry out the first ever drone-based mapping survey of a four square mile wooded area surrounding the power plant, called Red Forest.

The Chernobyl accident that occurred in 1986 was due to a flawed reactor design that was operated with inadequately trained personnel. The explosion resulted in the death of two Chernobyl plant workers, while 28 people died within a few weeks due to acute radiation syndrome from the blast.