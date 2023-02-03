Researchers claim to have found evidence of ‘alien life and technology’ using AI

It seems that artificial intelligence has met extraterrestrial intelligence. It was only a matter of time before people, and “scientists” started using artificial intelligence. to do something that would be a little out of this world. Well, a group of researchers have now started to look for ‘extraterrestrial life’ using AI.

For many years, scientists and large telescopes have tried in vain to detect extraterrestrial life. Some people and thinkers have said that “no telescope or critical technology will detect extraterrestrial life, but AI will be the first.”

The Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) Institute has been looking for aliens since its inception in 1984. Their mission is to scan the universe for radio signals made up of “technosignatures” that do not originate on Earth.

A new research paper published in the journal Nature Astronomy suggests that artificial intelligence may be used to track alien life. Apparently, the paper speaks of eight additional significant signals that were detected when an AI algorithm evaluated telescope data from 2016.

According to Peter Ma, the paper’s primary author and an undergraduate student at the University of Toronto, this is the first time that the hunt for alien life has been completely taken out of human hands.

“This experiment gave data that previous algorithms did not pick up on since it depends purely on the neural network without any assistance from traditional methodologies,” said Ma, speaking to Vice.

The algorithm used SETI’s data, and was trained to recognise the vast majority of critical SETI data properties while rejecting interference from the Earth.

SETI claims that the eight signals that their AI model observed may have been generated by alien technology, although this has yet to be verified. Even if they are confirmed to be of extraterrestrial origins, there is no way to tell what type of technology they may be affiliated with.