You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Rescuers recover one body from wrecked tourist boat: state news agency

World Reuters Jun 04, 2019 00:12:23 IST

Rescuers recover one body from wrecked tourist boat: state news agency

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - South Korean and Hungarian divers have recovered a body from the wreck of a tourist boat which sank last week in Budapest, national news agency MTI said on Monday, citing the Hungarian counter-terrorism unit running the rescue.

Twenty-eight people are presumed dead in the accident - the worst river disaster in Hungary in more than half a century - when a pleasure boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized after crashing into a larger cruise ship.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 00:12:23 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile


Cricket Scores