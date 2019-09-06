You are here:
Rescue worker killed and 10 injured as two IED blasts rock Pakistan’s Quetta; police launches investigation into incident

  • A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after two IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said

  • The first explosion occurred at a transport company office in the area

  • Later, the second blast took place when rescue workers and journalists gathered at the site, The Dawn reported

Quetta: A rescue worker was killed and 10 others were injured after two IED blasts rocked Quetta's Khezai Chowk area on Thursday evening, police said. The first explosion occurred at a transport company office in the area. Later, the second blast took place when rescue workers and journalists gathered at the site, The Dawn reported.

Representational image. ANI

The number of casualties was confirmed by Liaqat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government. Six policemen, a television news reporter and a cameraman were among the wounded, said Shahwani.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals in Quetta for treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

