Rescue work at Guatemala volcano interrupted, death toll hits 100

By Sofia Menchu

SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala (Reuters) - The search for survivors from deadly eruptions of Guatemala's Fuego volcano was temporarily suspended on Thursday due to dangerous conditions for rescue workers, as the death toll from the disaster reached 100, authorities said.

Residents should stay away from the still-dangerous area, said David de Leon, a spokesman for national disaster management agency CONRED.

The toll of dead from a series of eruptions that began on Sunday has been gradually rising and now stands at 100, police said.

Rescue teams have been searching frantically for survivors and victims in the lava-ravaged landscape. The violent eruptions showered volcanic ash over nearby towns and spewed pyroclastic flows throughout the area.

The U.S. government expressed its "deepest condolences" to the victims on Thursday and said it was sending emergency aid at Guatemala's request, including an unspecified amount of financial resources to help meet food, water, and sanitation needs.

The White House said in a statement that it was also dispatching aircraft to transport burn victims for treatment in Florida.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) raised concerns about the economic cost of the disaster in the poor Central American country.

"We should not underestimate the scale of this disaster. Critical, emergency needs are still enormous, and affected communities will need sustained and long-term support," IFRC president Francesco Rocca said in a statement on Thursday.

Rocca noted that ash had fallen across more than half of Guatemala, covering areas where agriculture is crucial.

"We hope it will not mean a secondary disaster," he said.

The IFRC has pledged more than 250,000 Swiss francs ($253,000) to support rescue efforts, and said those worst hit would need at least a year to recover.

The suspension of rescue efforts around the volcano may be lifted if conditions on the ground improve, CONRED said.

Fuego, or "Fire" in Spanish, lies about 25 miles (40 km) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, near the picturesque colonial city of Antigua, a UNESCO world heritage site.

The 3,763-meter (12,346-feet) peak is one of several active volcanoes among 34 in Guatemala.

