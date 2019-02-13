Republican senators praise spending deal as path to Trump border request

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Richard Shelby said on Tuesday the spending deal reached to avert a partial government shutdown this week is a "down payment" on President Donald Trump’s border security requests.

Fellow Republican Senator John Thune called the agreement reached by a bipartisan committee of senators and members of the House of Representatives an "important breakthrough" that allows the Republican president to build a section of his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; writing by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.