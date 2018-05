Republican House members begin campaigning for Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump over North Korea efforts

Washington: A group of the United States House of Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for president Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are working out the details of a historic summit that could take place by the end of May or early June. Yet an agreement by which the North would give up its nuclear weapons and allow for the world to confirm it still seems far off.

The United States has reached aid-for-disarmament deals with North Korea before, but they've ultimately failed. Recent comments from the leaders of the two Koreas have raised hopes. Trump's supporters on Capitol Hill are pushing the idea that he deserves a Nobel, and Trump clearly enjoyed it on Saturday when supporters at a Michigan rally began chanting "Nobel" as he talked about North Korea.

Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., made the suggestion in a letter on Wednesday sent to members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. It was signed by 18 Republicans. The letter said North Korea has ignored international demands to cease its aggression but that Trump's "peace through strength policies are working" and bringing North Korea to the negotiating table. It said the Trump administration united China and others in imposing strict sanctions. "The sanctions have decimated the North Korean economy and have been largely credited for bringing North Korea to the negotiating table," the nomination letter stated.

Messer is running for the Senate in Indiana, where support for Trump has become a litmus test for Republican voters. The lawmakers who signed the letter are among the most conservative in the House. The group includes several other lawmakers who are also running for governor or senator in the Republican-leaning or strongly Grand Old Party (GOP) states.