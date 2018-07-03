Reporters Without Borders writes letter to Pakistan's caretaker PM over 'growing curtailment of press freedom'

Reporters Without Borders, the international organisation which aims to protect freedom of press, has written a letter to Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Nasir-ul-Mulk, raising concern over the "growing curtailment of press freedom" before the Pakistan polls on 25 July.

"What with threats, abductions, beatings, illegal suspensions and disrupted distribution, media and journalists are being harassed by the military and intelligence services, as well by politial actors, in a clear attempt to intimidate the and prevent independent reporting ahead of the elections," said the letter.

The letter also stated that it was the state's responsibility to protect journalists so that they could perform their duties without interference.

It also listed recent attacks on journalists or the media in Pakistan.

Here is the full text of the letter: