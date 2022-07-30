Rental advertisement with ‘no poets’ condition leaves internet amused; check it out

Some Twitter users thought it to be an oddly specific condition, while others were convinced that it is a typographical error and the original word was 'No pets'

Which one of us hasn't faced trouble while looking for a place to rent? Many homes list out specific conditions you need to follow if you want to live there. However, one recent advertisement may take the cake.

A rental advertisement for an apartment has been making waves on social media for quite some time now, all thanks to an odd condition appended to it. In the advertisement, the owner has clearly mentioned that the apartment will not be rented out to poets. Yes, you read that right- “No poets,” stated the ad for the one-bedroom apartment.

It is still unclear where the property is located, if the writer made a typing error or if the landlord really does not like poets. But whatever may be the cause, this advertisement has given social media users enough reason to roll about in laughter.

“Unfurnished Apartments for rent. One bedroom apartment. All utilities included. No poets. No smoking. Available. July 1. 802-747-9094,” reads the simple and brief ad. The tweet was shared by a user named Dori Jean, who posted the image along with the caption - “What the heck” and a laughing-out-loud emoticon. Check the tweet here:

what the heck 😆 pic.twitter.com/YnssMBx5hy — dori jean (@ContentAbundant) July 28, 2022

Since being posted on 28 July, the tweet has gathered more than 2,000 likes and over 270 retweets. The post has also received numerous comments. Some Twitter users thought it to be an oddly specific condition, while others were convinced that it is a typographical error and the original word was “No pets”.

One user said, “I assume it’s supposed to say no pets? But funnier this way.” Another said, “Tenants often complain about Beat poets who howl a lot”. A third joked over it saying, “They are much more verse than other tenants.”

What are your thoughts about this hilarious advert?

