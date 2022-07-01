Princess Diana was different from all the other female members of the royal family. Unlike all other female members, she broke several rules of the monarchy.

Diana, Princess of Wales was born on 1 July, 1961. Born at Sandringham, Norfolk, former Lady Diana Frances Spencer was a member of the British royal family. She got married to Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, in 1981.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles, however, parted ways in 1996. The couple had two sons, Prince William and Prince Henry (Harry). Even after the couple split up, Princess Diana continued to be regarded as a member of the royal family.

Today, 1 July marks the 61st birth anniversary of Princess Diana. She was the first Englishwoman to marry an heir to the throne. Princess Diana was different from all the other female members of the royal family. Unlike all other female members, Princess Diana broke several rules of the monarchy. She was most known for her charitable work.

Here are some of the instances when Princess Diana broke the royal protocol for good:

- Princess Diana raised awareness and advocated ways to help those affected with cancer and mental illness.

- Unlike other members of the royal family, Princess Diana had a huge media presence and was a leader of fashion in the 80s and 90s.

- Princess Diana made history when her oldest son, Prince William turned three and she decided to send him to preschool. Prince William became the first member of the royal family to attend school outside of the Buckingham Palace.

- Princess Diana decided to leave the word 'obey' from her wedding vows, a long-standing tradition of the formal and rigid British monarchy.

- Princess Diana's modern fashion choices resulted in her breaking the royal protocol several times. On many occasions, Princess Diana was seen wearing black, a colour which was considered appropriate for royals during funerals.

- Princess Diana opened the first HIV/AIDS clinic in London in 1987. It was at this clinic that she shook the hands of an AIDS patient to dispel misinformation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.