'Relentless hate stream': Musk strikes back at far-left after revealing he will vote for Republicans

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit back at the far-left in his latest tweets on Thursday.

He said that he has been subjected to a 'hate stream' from the far left after saying that he will vote for Republicans instead of Democrats.

However, later Musk tweeted and pitched for an alternative to the two parties which have ruled the US.

Judging by the relentless hatestream from the far left, this tweet was spot on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

On Thursday, he said, "A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal."

A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Musk's support for Republicans comes after he announced that he will restore former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022



In 2020, the micro-blogging platform banned the Republican president for making false victory claims about the US elections held that year.

Musk Vs Democrats

Meanwhile, Musk's posts slamming Democrats come after weeks of heated debate over his planned Twitter takeover – with left-leaning experts and lawmakers including Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York among those who have slammed the move.

Musk has been critical of the Joe Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles.

