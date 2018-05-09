You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Records on CIA nominee will not be made public - key U.S. lawmaker

World Reuters May 09, 2018 01:06:59 IST

Records on CIA nominee will not be made public - key U.S. lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA records on Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the intelligence agency's next director, will not be made public, Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday.

Burr's committee will conduct on Wednesday a confirmation hearing for Haspel, the former deputy director of the CIA now serving as acting director. Ahead of the hearing, some Democrats have called for the release of more information about Haspel's record at the CIA, including any possible links to interrogation practices denounced as torture.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores