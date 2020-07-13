Real Ayodhya is in Nepal, Lord Ram was Nepali, says KP Oli, accuses India of 'cultural encroachment'
'Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there' KP Oli said.
Kathmandu: After staking claim to Indian territories of Lipulekh-Kalapani in a new controversial map, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday claimed that Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, is in Nepal and Lord Rama was Nepali.
“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims, even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Oli claimed at an event organised at Prime Minister's residence in Kathmandu.
The Prime Minister also blamed India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.”
“Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dashrath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi. Dashrath’s son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal,” he claimed.
In an attempt to save self from criticism, Oli questioned how Lord Rama could come to Janakpur to marry Sita when there were "no means" of communication. He further said that it to be impossible for Lord Rama to come to Janakpur from present Ayodhya that lies in India.
“Janakpur lies here and Ayodhya there and there is talk of marriage. There was neither telephone nor mobile then how could he know about Janakpur,” Oli said.
