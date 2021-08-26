Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban spokesman in Qatar, talked with CNN-News18 about how the once dreaded militant organisation now seeks to run a country while seeking to gain legitimacy in the international community. Edited excerpts:

The Taliban, which has taken over almost all of Afghanistan by a surprise military blitz, have been preaching moderation. They are promising amnesty for their enemies, peaceful evacuation of foreign citizens and more generous views towards women — a departure from the way they used to run things in the 90s until a US military intervention almost 20 years ago.

It's almost a week since your victory and Taliban groups are struggling to form a government. Your representatives have reached Amrullah Salleh also. How do you see the situation and how long it will take to resolve?

Yes, some time is being taken for consultation and deliberation. But it shows that we intend to include all prominent personalities and politicians in the future government. That is why we are focussing on involving all Afghan personnel in this discussion about the future government. Otherwise, it was easy for us to announce the new government on the first day of our entering Kabul city. But we didn't do that; we, instead, decided to have a vast consultation with both our opponents and allies. However, we hope to announce our new government very soon.

In the last two decades, India has done a lot of development work throughout Afghanistan. It has built roads, dams and even the parliament building.. How do you view India’s contribution? It has been reported that the Taliban has stopped trade with India.. is this true and is it likely to be permanent?

Their project which are good for the people of Afghanistan and which contribute to the welfare of people of Afghanistan, if they are incomplete then they can complete it. But what we were opposing was their siding with the government. What we have wanted for the last 20 years is that countries, including India, should have a relation with the people of Afghanistan, and not some token government. And they should also acknowledge the Afghan people's intention for the liberation of their country. It was our point and our position and we have always said that no one should side with that puppet government. They should support the people of Afghanistan.

You have said Afghanistan will not have a western-style democracy. What will you do to the Parliament building in that case?

We will make a committee to draft a Constitution when the government is formed and the situation returns to normal. Of course, that building will be used for some purpose. It can be used for People Shora or Islamic Shora

Some positive developments were seen after the Taliban's recent takeover, like the move to announce general amnesty. But still, women were not allowed to work, Ghazni girls were beaten for wearing jeans. On Friday 17 cases of human rights violations were reported. Don’t you see this as a major concern in today’s time?

It is a temporary thing because the policy already exists. Women can get an education and a job as long as they are observing the hijab. The other things are very small issues and they will be sorted out easily and very soon. But general policy is there. Women can have access to education and work. No one should worry about that.

Even after amnesty, Afghan government employees are worried. A list of their names have been made and Taliban cadres are conducting door-to-door searches. Recent videos of some killings have also surfaced on social media. How will you address this?

The door to door search thing is not true. Yesterday also I refuted it. There is nothing like this on the ground so they should not worry. Our soldiers are fully investigating everything and the culprits will be brought to justice. Our policy has not changed and we have given a message to all to abide by that policy and if anyone violates that policy, they will be brought to accountability

People who were employed previously in public service are not keen to return to their jobs because of fear of killing. From airport to civic amenities all are challenging jobs, without public servants, how soon can you address all?

Those who are going abroad and if they have proper documents and visas then they have no problem reaching the airport. We have received reports that member of Daish ISIS are going abroad to western countries and that is why we are strictly checking everyone and also not allowing anyone who does not have proper documents.

For the first time protests are taking place, women are coming on streets and are demanding their share in political processes. Taliban is allowing them because of presence of International Media, will these concerns be addressed in reality?

We are committed to allowing women access to work that's our policy and they can have that. But being a Muslim they have to follow the hijab rule and then they can work and do their job. About their grievances, we have announced WhatsApp numbers and they can reach out there to address their grievances. They can complain that is their right and we have to address their grievances.

Yesterday reports have come that the Taliban kidnapped Indians and released them later. Though they reached India safely also. But why such reports have come? Don’t you think sir message should be clear to allow all those who want to go?

I refute this. I do not align with the word kidnap. We had already issued a statement that we will provide proper arrangements for the functioning of embassies and diplomats. I know that they had some problem with their documents and they were stopped for that for few hours. Whatever we had promised, we are committed to that. Of course, there are some spoilers present in and outside the country. And they are providing raw materials for propaganda against us and when you investigate then you will know that these reports are not true.

Whenever India and Afghan friendship comes up, one thinks of Bollywood movies like Kabuliwala, Shahenshah by Amitabh Bachhan. Recently in India, there was a report also that in 1996 you put all your security for the crew of Shahenshah movie safety. You see same time again?

I think it depends on your action and your policy. Whether you adopt a hostile policy towards Afghanistan or it is a policy based on the relation with the people of Afghanistan and constructive posturing. So of course if it is positive then our people will reciprocate like the projects which are good for people of Afghanistan. The dam made by India and other projects made for the welfare of the people of Afghanistan. The people of Afghanistan will welcome that.

Your message to the International community on participation in development work in Afghanistan?

My message to them is that we just finished the war and we are leaving that chapter behind. It's a new chapter and the people of Afghanistan need help and how and all countries of the world should financially assist us to help the people of Afghanistan build their life and country. We value good relations with other countries. It is also their humanitarian compulsion to come for the help of the people of Afghanistan, 70 percent of Afghan's are living below the poverty line. Also, we have 20 years of war of destruction and bloodshed. We will appreciate their help to the people of Afghanistan.

Where is top Taliban leader Mulla Aukhandzad?

He will come very soon and will show up openly because for 20 years we have struggled against the occupation. He had to be away from public eyes due to certain compulsions. But now he will come out inshallah soon. I have a request for the media - there is a lot of propaganda in the media which is not true and is widening the gap between the people of Afghanistan and others. They are not based on reality. It is best to publish only what is true and real rather than the claims of our opponents.

Coming back to Bollywood. If our relationship turns out fine, can we expect Indian movies to be shot again in Afghanistan?

This is something for the futre. I have no comment on that right now. What is important right now is the peace and stability of Afghanistan. We need a new Afghanistan, and peace, security and national unity. This is our priority and everything else I leave for the future.