Reactions pour out after Harvey Weinstein arrest: 'Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be tolerated'

New York: Film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been arraigned on rape, criminal sex act and other sex charges stemming from encounters with two women.

The former powerhouse movie producer stared grimly as he appeared Friday in a Manhattan court. He agreed to post $1 million cash bail, wear an electronic monitor and not travel beyond New York and Connecticut.

Weinstein didn't enter a plea. That's common at this stage in a criminal case in New York.

Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

He turned himself in early Friday to face the first criminal case brought after scores of women made sexual harassment and assault allegations against him. The claims destroyed his career and set off a national reckoning over sexual misconduct known as the #MeToo movement. Here's a round up of reactions after Weinstein's arrest Friday.

"I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us." — Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, to The Associated Press. In a tweet: "We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you."

"Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice" — Weinstein accuser Asia Argento, via Twitter. In another tweet: "What took you so long Harvey?"

"What's on the menu for #Weinstein @AsiaArgento" — Argento's friend, chef Anthony Bourdian, with an image of a prison menu, via Twitter.

"Toxic masculinity and misogyny can no longer be ignored or tolerated at the workplace or any other place in society. We stand with the brave women who came forward against Harvey Weinstein. We hope their courage will continue to inspire others to break their silence." — The Women's March, in a statement.

"#Justice..." — Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino, via Twitter.

"It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth #WeSpoke #MeToo #TimesUp #LockHimUp" — Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan, via Twitter.

"Dear Mira, I know how hard it was for you and the other women to risk so much to come forward with the details of one of your worst experiences -- but thank you thank you! Today is for you -- and also for the young women who would surely have become his next victims #Justice" — Actress Mia Farrow, who is also the mother of investigative journalist Ronan Farrow who helped break the Weinstein story, addressing Mira Sorvino on Twitter.

"For every woman who spoke in this story, it's an incredible and unexpected moment." — Ronan Farrow, who won a Pulitzer Prize for Weinstein coverage in The New Yorker, on CNN.

"We're in the courtroom waiting for Weinstein. For so long he had his own private system --- fancy lawyers who paid to silence women, private investigators and spies. Now he answers to the same system as the rest of us." — Journalist Jodi Kantor, part of the team for The New York Times who broke Weinstein story, via Twitter.

"This is an emotional moment. We are relieved and grateful that justice is coming, but we also mourn the cases where it didn't." — Carrie Goldberg, attorney for Weinstein accuser Lucia Evans, in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Mr. Weinstein did not invent the casting couch in Hollywood, and to the extent that there is bad behavior in that industry, that is not what this is about." — Weinstein attorney Benjamin Brafman, to reporters outside courthouse.

"Today is a day I never thought I'd see when I came forward 22 months ago alone. Thank you for listening to women." — Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who accused the late former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, via Twitter.

"You sorry, Harvey?" — Shout from a throng of media as Weinstein walked into courthouse in handcuffs.

"Today a man whose actions were so egregious that they spawned a global reckoning has been taken into custody." — Time's Up, via Twitter. In second tweet: "Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail."