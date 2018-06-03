You are here:
Raul Castro to head commission to draft new Cuban constitution

World Reuters Jun 03, 2018

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba's national assembly on Saturday approved the makeup of a commission to draft the country's new constitution that will be headed by Communist Party leader and former President Raul Castro.

Cuba's new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who replaced Castro in April, proposed the members of commission to the assembly on behalf of the Council of State. It was unanimously approved by lawmakers.

(Reporting by Havana bureau; editing by Diane Craft)

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2018 00:05 AM

