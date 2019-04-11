Raul Castro denounces renewed U.S. attempts to destroy Cuban revolution

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuban Communist Party leader Raul Castro on Wednesday denounced what he called the United States' renewed attempts to destroy the Cuban revolution and pressure Venezuela, adding that the island nation did not fear its threats.

"We will not renounce any of our principles and we reject all forms of blackmail, the increase of the economic war and the strengthening of the blockade," Castro told the national assembly, which was meeting to enact a new constitution.

(Reporting by Marc Frank and Nelson Acosta in Havana; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by James Dalgleish)

