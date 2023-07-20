Rare pink dolphins mark their presence in the Gulf of Mexico; internet stunned

The southeastern US state of Louisiana witnessed a rare pink dolphin gracing the Gulf of Mexico’s waters last week. According to CBS News, the split seconds when the aquatic mammal was seen out of the water was caught on camera by Thurman Gustin. Based on the report, Gustin has been fishing for more than two decades. He spotted two dolphins near the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on 12 July. The clip, which he uploaded on Facebook, gained traction within a few days. In an interview with CBS News, the fisherman revealed that although he has regularly spotted dolphins in the area, this particular experience has left him aghast.

He further added: “The big pink one passed by and had a smaller one next to it,” he said. “My girlfriend also noticed the size differences.”

Check out Gustin’s Twitter clip:

Rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. So beautiful. #MarineLife #wildlife 🎥 by Thurman Gustin pic.twitter.com/ZQXw98AWRq — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) July 19, 2023

The clip shows a vast expanse of water with a unique pink creature popping out and digging deep into the Gulf of Mexico waters. Gustin described his latest dolphin experience as one of the highest ever compared to other wildlife memories. The Houston-based resident said “That was cool,” in the CBS interview but “nothing like this.”

According to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), a Swiss-based international non-governmental organisation (NGO) although a species known as the pink river dolphin exists, they are inhabitants of freshwater river basins across South America. The mammals were likely bottlenose dolphins, as they are typically gray in colour and often found in the Gulf of Mexico. Cameron Parish, the area where Gustin saw the dolphin, borders the Gulf.

However, several wildlife organisations also pointed it to be southern Louisiana’s popular dolphin, Pinky. The mammal was first spotted in 2007 in the Calcasieu River in the same area as Gustin.

Scientist Greg Barsh, who studies color variation in genetics, in an interview with National Geographic previously told the TV network that Pinky is likely an albino dolphin. As a result of its lack of pigment, its eyes and blood vessels were reddish. This has further increased speculations that the sighted dolphin could be part of Pinky’s family.