In what seems like a dream come true for many wildlife enthusiasts, a rare black bear with white fur was caught on a Michigan’s trail camera. Wondering how is this possible?

Well, the most elusive animals on the planet are called Kermode Bear, which is a subspecies of American black bears but with white fur and that is exactly why they are commonly known as the spirit bear. While the humans are lucky to have been able to record it on their camera lenses, this Kermode bear spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula wasn’t lucky enough and met a tragic end. Shortly after the intriguing rarest pictures of the one in a million bear were shared by Facebook group Yooper Outdoors #906, it was reportedly killed by wolves.

Watch:

While the pictures were shared by the Michigan-based guide service and outfitter group on 6 September, it was this week that they informed Fox News that shortly after the early September sighting of the bear it was found dead. As per Fox News, the Facebook group revealed that they found the remains of the rare bear. As they believed that the wolf killed the bear, the group informed the American news site in a Facebook chat, “Our wolf population has devastated our big game populations in the UP”

In the pictures shared by the group, the bear can be seen rummaging through the bait that was placed there by a hunter. While sharing the pictures, they wrote in the caption, “Happy Bear Eve!! There’s been a white black bear on camera in the Yoop! Extremely rare, but ya never know what May coming walking into your bait!”

Fox News quoted Cody Norton, who is a carnivore specialist with the local Department of Natural Resources as saying, “It’s just exciting seeing an animal pop up like this here instead of somewhere else. We’ve had some cinnamon color phases show up, some blonde and chocolate on some trail cameras we use for surveys which is also really cool to see.”

Reportedly, the bear, which was spotted in the United States’ Michigan, was about two years old. In addition, the Kermode Bears reside in the province of western Canada and only about 20 percent of the bear population has white fur.

