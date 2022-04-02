Ramadan 2022: Fasting rituals, history, and significance of holy month

The word Ramadan originates from the Arabic ramida a or ar-ramad, which means 'scorching heat.'

The holy month of Ramadan starts today, 2 April. Muslims across the world mark the month with great zeal. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, or Ramzaan, ends with the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Date and History:

Ramadan 2022 begins in India from the evening of 2 April or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on 3 April. The fast (Roza) is observed for a month between dawn and dusk. Fasting in the holy month is also significant as it considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam.

The pre-dawn meal (sehri) and the evening meal (iftar) are the two important meals during Ramadan. Muslims get up before sunrise to consume sehri before the start of the Fajr or morning prayers. The iftar, which is held after the sighting of the moon, means feast in Arabic.

The whole family gathers for the iftar every evening. The fast is broken by eating a date (khajur). A variety of delicacies are prepared for the iftar including freshly cut fruits, haleem, kebabs, pulao, and even seviyan.

Significance

Ramadan is said to mark the occasion when the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. It is believed that during the night of Laylat al-Qadr, the Angel Gabriel revealed the verses of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad for the first time.

Observing rozas is an important part of Ramadan but those suffering from an ailment, pregnant or menstruating women, and elderly people are exempted from it.

People also engage in charity, self-reflection and prayers during the holy month. It is believed that giving up smoking and other vices can bring them closer to God. During the holy month, people try to achieve taqwa or consciousness of God through fasting, self-reflection and charity.