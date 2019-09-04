Rajnath Singh heads to South Korea after visit to Japan, aims to strengthen bilateral security engagements

Seoul: After completing his bilateral engagements in Japan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, headed to Seoul, on the second leg of his five-day visit to the East Asian countries, with an aim to intensify defence and security ties with India.

"The bilateral meeting with the Republic of Korea will include wide-ranging discussions to enhance bilateral defence and security engagements between the two countries," the Minister said on Twitter.

In South Korea, Singh will be engaging in a bilateral dialogue with counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo, the Minister of National Defence, and also call on the Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon.

A CEO's Forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of the Defence Industry from both sides with an aim to encourage co-operation between defence Industry of India and the Republic of Korea.

India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro.