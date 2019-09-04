You are here:
Rajnath Singh heads to South Korea after visit to Japan, aims to strengthen bilateral security engagements

World Asian News International Sep 04, 2019 11:53:08 IST

  • In South Korea, Singh will be engaging in a bilateral dialogue with counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo, the Minister of National Defence, and also call on the Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon

  • A CEO's Forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of the Defence Industry from both sides

  • The aim will be to encourage co-operation between defence Industry of India and the Republic of Korea

Seoul: After completing his bilateral engagements in Japan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, headed to Seoul, on the second leg of his five-day visit to the East Asian countries, with an aim to intensify defence and security ties with India.

File image of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. News18

"The bilateral meeting with the Republic of Korea will include wide-ranging discussions to enhance bilateral defence and security engagements between the two countries," the Minister said on Twitter.

In South Korea, Singh will be engaging in a bilateral dialogue with counterpart Jeong Kyeong-Doo, the Minister of National Defence, and also call on the Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon.

A CEO's Forum followed by a Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting will also be held in Seoul with the participation of members of the Defence Industry from both sides with an aim to encourage co-operation between defence Industry of India and the Republic of Korea.

India is developing strong military hardware cooperation with South Korea as the Indian Army has already inducted the K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers built in partnership with the Indian firm Larsen and Toubro.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 11:53:08 IST

