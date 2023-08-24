Racist, eh? British TV anchor says 'poverty stricken' India must return UK aid since it has space program!

India’s remarkable achievement with the Chandrayaan-3 mission drew congratulations from all around the world. Similarly, UK news presenter Patrick Christys praised India’s successful lunar mission. However, some of his remarks during the news broadcast have created a controversy.

After congratulating India, Christys suggested that the country should consider repaying the 2.3 billion pounds of aid provided between 2016 and 2021, along with the planned 57 million pounds for the following year.

He argued that British taxpayers should retain these funds, proposing a policy against providing financial assistance to countries with established space programs.

Furthermore, he characterised India as “poverty-stricken” and advised the UK government to reconsider offering additional financial support to the nation.

Later, Indians slammed the news presenter with their witty tweets. One user said, “Oh the jealous racist rant! You stole more than $45 trillion from India, left the country broken and dirt poor, yet India overcame and has overtaken your economy today.”

Another user said, “Just Subtract it from the $44 trillion you have looted from India. Give back our Kohinoor also.”

Similarly, another UK journalist, Sophie Corcoran said, “The uk shouldn’t be sending aid to countries with space programs so advance they can land rockets on the other side of the moon.”

She added, “India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon so why did we send them £33.4 million in foreign aid which is set to rise to £57 million in 24/25. Time we get our money back.”

Earlier, Anand Mahindra slammed a BBC anchor for saying whether India should really be spending money on a space programme the size of Chandrayaan-3.

Anand Mahindra said, “Really?? The truth is that, in large part, our poverty was a result of decades of colonial rule which systematically plundered the wealth of an entire subcontinent. Yet the most valuable possession we were robbed of was not the Kohinoor Diamond but our pride & belief in our own capabilities.”

With inputs from agencies