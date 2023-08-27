'Racially driven' shooting claims lives of three black people in Florida

A racially motivated shooting that took place inside a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, has left three individuals dead, as reported by the city’s sheriff.

The assailant, identified as a white male in his twenties, entered the store shortly before 2 p.m., armed with both a high-powered rifle and a handgun. He proceeded to shoot and fatally wound two men and one woman, all of whom were Black, before turning the weapon on himself.

At a press briefing, Sheriff TK Waters disclosed, “His animosity towards Black individuals was profound. There exists no concrete proof linking the perpetrator to any larger collective.”

Sheriff Waters outlined that the shooter employed a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one of which bore a swastika emblem. The shooter also left behind a series of written statements, addressed to the media, his parents, and law enforcement, explicitly expressing his abhorrence towards Black people. These written accounts led investigators to believe that he orchestrated the attack to coincide with the fifth anniversary of another shooting incident in Jacksonville.

The sheriff lamented, “The hatred that fueled this assailant’s rampage adds an additional layer of sorrow.”

Reportedly, the shooter had driven to the scene from the adjacent Clay County. Just before the assault, he had sent a message to his father, urging him to inspect his computer. The father stumbled upon the writings and promptly contacted emergency services, though by that time, the attack had already unfolded.

Sheriff Waters revealed that the shooter had been spotted at a nearby historically Black institution, Edward Waters University. There, he donned a tactical vest and a mask prior to heading to Dollar General, a nationwide discount store chain.

“While I cannot decipher his thoughts during that period, he did venture there,” the sheriff noted.

Edward Waters University responded by confining students to their dormitories, as conveyed through an official statement. The institution emphasized that neither students nor faculty were believed to have been involved.

Sheriff Waters voiced, “This is a somber chapter in Jacksonville’s chronicle. Our community has no tolerance for hatred. I am disheartened by the ideological stance of this perpetrator.” He affirmed that the investigation would persist and that the shooter’s residence was under scrutiny.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, having conversed with the sheriff, branded the shooter as a “disgraceful individual” and unequivocally denounced his racially prejudiced motives.

DeSantis asserted, “This individual chose to end his life rather than confront the consequences of his deeds. He opted for a cowardly exit.” DeSantis was away in Iowa, pursuing the Republican presidential nomination.

Former Dollar General employee Penny Jones shared with the Associated Press that she resided just blocks away from the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. She expressed, “I’m anxiously awaiting updates about my former colleagues. I’m unsure if it’s prudent to venture around the locality.”

Jones conveyed her unease, admitting to feeling “uncomfortable and apprehensive.”

Special Agent in Charge of the Jacksonville FBI division, Sherri Onks, conveyed that federal authorities had initiated an inquiry into civil rights violations and would pursue the incident as a hate crime.

Onks affirmed, “Hate crimes consistently hold a preeminent position on the FBI’s agenda, as they target not only an individual victim but also aim to intimidate an entire community.”

The shooting took place precisely five years subsequent to a separate episode in Jacksonville, when a gunman opened fire during a video game tournament, killing two before taking his own life.