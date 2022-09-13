Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Representatives from Russia, Belarus, Myanmar not invited by Britain

In its effort to step up the support for the Rohingya community, Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions.

New Delhi: Representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar have not been invited by Britain to attend Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral due to be held on 19 September.

According to reports, Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

In its effort to step up the support for the Rohingya community, Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions.

Meanwhile, The Queen’s funeral will see thousands turn up and heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, European royals and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey.

The Last Post, Reveille and the national anthem will end the hour-long funeral service, before a procession that could be as long as 1.5 miles then carries the coffin past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch and on to Elizabeth’s final resting place at Windsor.

It has been said that the Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

