You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Queen Elizabeth takes Meghan by train on first solo royal trip

World Reuters Jun 14, 2018 05:05:21 IST

Queen Elizabeth takes Meghan by train on first solo royal trip

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's newest royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will join Queen Elizabeth on Thursday for her first official engagements without husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, will travel by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.

While millions around the world watched the pomp and pageantry of her wedding, Thursday's visit will be more typical of the engagements that the former American actress, a star of the TV drama "Suits", will carry out as a working member of the British royal family.

The queen, 92 and Meghan, 36, will first officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a new toll bridge over the River Mersey and one of the UK's biggest infrastructure projects in recent years.

They then will travel to Chester to open the Storyhouse, a library, theatre and cinema complex in the city, and to watch a dance performance and listen to songs performed by local schoolchildren before having lunch at the town hall.

Earlier this week, Harry's office announced that the prince and Meghan would travel to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this year.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 05:05 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores