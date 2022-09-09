Queen Elizabeth II had a special phone for only 2 people? Find out more

The Queen had a phone with a 'highly encrypted anti-hacking mechanism'. The special mechanism in the phone, a Samsung model, was set up by the MI6 to prevent hackers from accessing any details of her personal conversations

The world remains in shock after news of Queen Elizabeth II’s demise broke on Thursday. Thousands of people around the United Kingdom gathered outside Buckingham Palace, singing “God Save the Queen” and bemoaning the loss of the country’s longest reigning monarch. While condolences keep pouring in for the royal family, it’s worth noting her impact on modern pop culture all over the world. Queen Elizabeth II guided her country through times of social, economic and political upheaval- from the break-up of Britain’s colonial empire to Brexit. Throughout her reign, the monarch also maintained an aura of dignity and mystique around her. So much so, that even the phone hacking scandal in the country failed to gain anything on her. The reason- her special phone.

According to Express UK, the Queen had a phone with a “highly encrypted anti-hacking mechanism”. The special mechanism in the phone, a Samsung model, was set up by the MI6 to prevent hackers from accessing any details of her personal conversations.

While the late Queen used to keep in touch with all members of the royal family, only two contacts actually had “instant access” to her through this phone. They were her daughter, Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.

If you are wondering why her racing manager was among the two people she speaks to the most, well it’s simple. Warren is the son-in-law of an old friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon. Interestingly, the late Earl owned the manor used for Downton Abbey.

As for John Warren, he looked after Queen Elizabeth’s horses, their training and the acquisition of bloodlines for these animals. Considering the late Queen’s love for horse racing, it was no surprise that she had made sure John Warren could get access to her anytime.

The Queen was always moving with the times as far as the adoption of new technology is concerned. Queen Elizabeth II had opened her Facebook account way back in 2017, as per reports. But before you go looking for it, do note that the account was private. Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was often seen conducting engagements and meetings through Zoom.

Queen Elizabeth II’s demise leaves a hole in the heart of the United Kingdom. Her steady presence will be missed by her subjects.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.